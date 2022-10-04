HAVERHILL — The heartache felt by the family of 79-year-old Ann Faucher is being compounded by a lack of information about what happened to her on the night of Sept. 26, when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Winter Street and later died.
At the same time Faucher's granddaughter Dawn Brazie and other family members are mourning the woman's loss, Brazie says there are many unanswered questions, including why the driver left the scene. Neither police nor the district attorney's office has been forthcoming with any information about the incident. They haven't told the family who the driver was or why he fled. They said an investigation could take up to a year.
Brazie said her grandmother, Ann Faucher, was a loving mother, sister, grandmother of six and a great-grandmother to eight as well as an aunt, a great-aunt, and a friend to many. Her death came as a shock to the entire family, whose lives have been turned upside down.
"The children have been asking for her every day and one great-grandchild refuses to believe she's gone and is waiting for her to take him outside," she said. "My two, one-year-old nieces run around the house looking for 'Yaya' and they go to her bed and sit down and call out for her.
"My gram was full of life and had so many years left to her life and it was suddenly taken away," Brazie said."She was the heart of our whole family."
Last week, Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said a woman she did not identify by name was struck around 8:47 p.m. on the night of Sept. 26 by a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta and was initially transported to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where she later died.
Kimball said the case is under investigation by Haverhill Police and the State Police and that charges had not been issued as of last week. Kimball said there is no estimate as of when that investigation will be complete. No other information was being released, she said.
Dawn Brazie said she went out that night in search of her grandmother, whom she had last seen at 7 p.m.
"She left our home around 8 p.m. and the last thing she said to my mom was that she'd be right back as she wanted to get cigarettes for her disabled daughter," Dawn Brazie said. "She walked to Jaqueline's Market on Locust Street as she often did, even at night, and she always used the crosswalk. My grandmother was very healthy and wasn't on any medications.
"I went to the police station and they told me a lady matching her description was hit by a car, but they didn't have any other information," Brazie said. "They suggested I file a missing person report then at 2 a.m. I got a call from my sister Courtney Rollins that my grandmother had been taken to Tufts in Boston."
Brazie said a surgeon at Tufts called her sister to say their grandmother had died from her injuries and to come to the hospital to identify her.
"My husband Christopher (Brazie) drove me and my mother Dawn Doty to Boston to see and identify my gram," Dawn Brazie said. "It was the worst thing we've ever had to do in our life. She lived with us in our home on Franklin Street and my mom cared for her and also cares for her disabled adult daughter."
Ann Faucher was born and raised in Haverhill and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church on Main Street, her granddaughter said.
"My gram lived downstairs with my mom and my sister Melanie and her two children and I live upstairs with my husband and my sister Courtney and her husband Randy Rollins and their six children. And we care for my husband's brother. We're all together."
Dawn Brazie said her grandmother loved being outdoors and loved sitting on the front porch watching her nieces draw with chalk on the sidewalk and ride their scooters.
"When I was growing up she was a second mother to me," she said. "She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for."
Faucher's family is seeking answers as to what happened that night but were told the accident is still under investigation.
"My beautiful gram's life was taken by a driver who hit her and left her on the ground," Dawn Brazie said. "She was in the crosswalk and never made it home while the driver is out free and we are suffering the loss of my gram.
"We don't have answers as to why the driver hit her then left before the ambulance arrived," she added. "Not knowing why the driver didn't stay with her bothers us a lot and it breaks our heart to think of this."
Dawn Brazie said a man who was shopping at Jacqueline's heard the impact and told her he walked to the scene and found her grandmother in the street at Cottage and Winter streets, close to St. James Church.
"He told us that she was talking and moaning and was trying to get up and that he stayed with her until the ambulance arrived," she said. "Police told us the driver returned to the scene but we don't know when he did and that the investigation could take six months to a year. It's a long time to not have any answers as to why he took off."
"It's frustrating and heartbreaking not to know why the driver didn't stop and he will never understand what he took from us," Dawn Brazie said. "The surgeon who tried to save my gram said her injuries were caused by a traumatic force. Police told us the driver could face criminal charges, but none of it will take away the pain he caused our family."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.