HAVERHILL — First Justice Stephen Abany is hanging up his robes.
After overseeing Essex County cases in Haverhill, Bradford, Boxford, Georgetown, and Groveland for the last 14 years, Abany will retire on Dec. 17.
Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett is among the many who praised Abany's jurisprudence during his tenure. Abany replaced Kevin Herlihy, who presided over the Haverhill court until he retired in 2006.
“He is a very fair and compassionate jurist. He was balanced and took time to understand the issues and the litigants in front of him, which is very important,” Blodgett said. “As far as I'm concerned he has the perfect judicial comportment.”
A similar refrain echoed through the halls of Haverhill City Hall, the Police Department and on Abany's own home turf at Haverhill District Court by those who know him best.
“Judge Abany is great administratively and on the bench. He's been such a wonderful friend and adviser to me over the years that seeing him leave is a very sad personal moment for me. I've worked with him since the beginning and it's been a wonderful go,” said Abany's colleague Judge Patricia Dowling during a conversation this week. “Haverhill has benefited from his thoughtfulness and his kindness over the years.”
Dowling and Judge Mary McCabe will continue to hear cases after Abany's final appearance on bench.
Issuing verdicts on cases across the Merrimack Valley, Abany made an impact on locals beyond Greater Haverhill, says Police Chief Alan DeNaro. “His wisdom, compassion and kindness will be missed by everyone that has had the privilege to be present in his courtroom,” DeNaro said.
One such verdict was issued after a four-day trial in 2012, when Abany sentenced Haverhill's Aaron Deveau, then 18, to two and a half years on a vehicular homicide charge after police say he was texting his girlfriend during a fight while driving, leading to the death of Danville, New Hampshire man Donald Bowley.
It was a landmark decision Abany says he'll never forget.
“The idiocy of the whole thing was that I kept saying to myself, 'If they were only talking, rather than texting, he may have had his eyes on the road a little more,'” the judge, who appeared on ABC's “The View” to discuss the case, said. “It was horrendous. The trial was long and the sentencing was tough. It'll stick with me.”
Inviting a reporter into his chambers for a chat this week, the judge — a Hyde Park native — couldn't say enough good things about his adopted Shoe City hometown.
“I truly love it. I'm not from Haverhill, but I've been up here for so long I feel like a part of the community. Haverhill has good, hard-working people,” Abany said. “It's nice to be part of the zeitgeist of the spirit of the times as things change. We try to mete out justice as people come in for whatever it is — small claims hearings, evictions, restraining orders. We hope that when people leave (the courtroom), at least they feel they've been heard.”
Overseeing the court's 2018 $8 million renovation and serving as a tireless advocate for added courthouse parking made Abany heard by the likes of Mayor James Fiorentini, for example, who called the jurist “always approachable and easy to work with.”
Intending to keep his retirement schedule “amorphous,” Abany said he's open to teaching law, and perhaps returning to the bench, if asked. And while he's anxious to travel — he won't be doing so driving down Interstate 93.
“I won't miss the commute from Beacon Hill!” he joked.
District Court Chief Justice Paul Dawley plans to visit Haverhill District Court later this month for what Abany describes as a “listening tour” to meet with staff, including the judges, to assess a possible successor. While Abany calls longtime friend and right-hand Dowling the “logical choice,” he says he's content to step away as he approaches his 70th birthday Dec. 24.
“The court will be in capable hands,” said Abany, who is retiring due to the state's mandatory age requirement.
Reflecting about his time on the bench, Abany is quick to credit others for the smooth day-to-day operation of the bustling courthouse. However, it is perhaps Clerk Magistrate Doris Stanziani, who serves as a member of Abany’s management team, along with Dowling, Chief Probation Officer Filipe Romero and Chief Court Officer Michele Gaeta, who sums it up best.
“His pleasant personality just makes my job—and my life—easier. The community is losing someone very special,” she said.