They’re still making some sales, but time is running out.
The city’s farmers market will operate until the end of October in front of the Merrimack Street parking deck. The market has been running on Saturday mornings through most of the summer, after a delay caused by the pandemic.
The coronavirus crisis slowed the market and altered how it runs, but still local farmers and other businesses were able to sell their goods. They and shoppers have had to observe COVID-19 rules such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Even bad weather couldn’t get in the way of the market operating. When it rained on a recent Saturday, vendors moved under the deck and sales continued.