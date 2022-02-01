LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St. is offering a variety of programs this month. All programs are free and open to the public. Bring water and wear sturdy closed toe shoes. An adult must accompany children. Inclement weather cancels outdoor programs. Reasonable accommodations upon advance request. For more information send email to nicole.mcgovern@mass.gov. Visit www.mass.gov/locations/lawrence-heritage-state-park. Parking is free in the Visitor Center Park Parking Lot during operating hours, which are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn about the history and development of Lawrence, one of the nation’s first planned industrial city. The 22-minute film is shown on request.
“Dominican Carnival Heritage” by the Associacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts is open daily, Feb. 11-27. See the beautiful costumes that tell the history and folklore of the country's provinces and mixed heritage. Opening reception is Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
Self-guided StoryWalk is open daily Feb. 19-27. Enjoy a story, fresh air, and exercise in the adjacent Visitor Center Park.
Old Fashion Valentine’s Celebration is Feb. 12 and 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the history of Valentine’s Day and create Valentines. Ages 3-12, accompanied by an adult.
Guided Museum Tours are Tuesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m., and Thursdays, Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m.
Kidleidoscope is Wednesdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A fun program for ages 3-6, accompanied by an adult.
CareRide now serving Haverhill
HAVERHILL — AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, will use a $29,545 grant from the Wadleigh Foundation to expand its subsidized CareRide transportation program to serve older adults in Haverhill
CareRide is a ride service for non-emergency medical appointments for people 65 and over who live in the Lowell and now Haverhill areas. The program provides transportation to doctors’ appointments and health and wellness programs when no other transportation options are available. The program uses Lyft and there is a nominal fee.
“The George C. Wadleigh Foundation has been a long-time supporter of the agency and once again the foundation has demonstrated its support by awarding funding to expand CareRide,” said Joan Hatem-Roy, AgeSpan’s CEO.
“Before CareRide, it was a challenge because I had to book my appointments around their schedules," one rider said. "I used to miss many important appointments. Now, with CareRide, I feel I have my independence back.”
AgeSpan staff, Councils on Aging, and other community partners make referrals to the program in English and Spanish, and AgeSpan staff schedule the rides. Since it began in 2019, CareRide has provided 2,829 rides to 841 riders. Riders range in age from 54 to 100 with an average age of 82.
To learn more about CareRide, visit https://agespan.org/solutions/transportation or call 800-892-0890.