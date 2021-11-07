HAVERHILL — Decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces must be dropped off by Nov. 14 at the Buttonwoods Museum for the 20th annual Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Museum.
Donations of decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces and silent auction items (suggested value of $50 or more) can be dropped off Nov. 10 and 11 from noon to 5 p.m., Nov. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Nov. 14 from noon to 5 p.m.
The festival runs from Nov. 26, which is volunteer/donor appreciation night, to Dec. 12. A holiday gala celebration is Dec. 4.
At the conclusion of event, the museum will raffle off the trees, wreaths and centerpieces to visitors who buy raffle tickets in support of the Buttonwoods.
The opening night gala allows visitors to be the first to see which trees were awarded prizes and to get the first chance at bidding on their favorite tree, wreath or centerpiece. Special events will include a silent auction, craft day, senior citizen day, education day, family day with programs for children, live instrumental and choral performances, and a visit from Santa.
The deadline for inclusion in this year’s program book is Nov. 14.
More information is available from the Festival of Trees Committee at FOT@buttonwoods.org or by calling 978-374-4626.