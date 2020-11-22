Long before the pandemic, Carolyn Grieco was delivering her freshly baked farm goods, scratch mixes, jams and preserves in the van she calls her "Red Buggy."
Since the start of the pandemic, the Red Buggy has turned out to be a great tool for promoting safety for Grieco, who is the sole force behind Carolyn's Farm Kitchen in Haverhill. With it she's been able to provide contactless delivery for her customers in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.
On Wednesday, in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, Grieco will again be making the rounds, delivering apple crisps, harvest loaves, scones and more. Orders and payments are done through her website.
"There are a lot of people who are compromised and shouldn't go out. ... People are looking to stay as safe as they can," said Grieco, who regularly hangs her deliveries in bags on customers' doors.
She said she always wears a mask, gloves and has plenty of hand sanitizer.
This year as COVID-19 numbers surge, government leaders and heath care professionals are urging the public to wear masks, social distance, and keep gatherings small. The latter — small gatherings — seems contrary to the spirit of the holiday for most people, but it's essential, they say.
"Indoor gatherings have the highest risk of transmission of coronavirus," said Dr. Zandra Kelley, chief medical officer for the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
Kelley said it doesn't matter to COVID-19 if you are gathering with a group of people you know or if you are in a public place surrounded by strangers.
"The coronavirus is extremely contagious. Singing or speaking more loudly increases the risk even more and we tend to do more of that when gather with those we know," she said.
"Masks help to decrease that risk but it does not take the risk away," she added. "Masking, distancing and sanitizing are all key components to try to decrease risk when indoors."
And, she noted, sharing Thanksgiving dinner means not wearing masks "which increases risk even further."
Black Friday, the shopping holiday that falls the day after Thanksgiving, also can be dangerous because it's also an "indoor activity."
Kelley advises those heading out in person on Black Friday to "get in and out quickly" and again wear a mask and socially distance.
"Realize that many people may not be wearing their mask appropriately," she said, noting that a mask needs to cover the mouth and nose at all times to be effective.
Also, she reminded, "many people with coronavirus do not have symptoms."
There were long lines and long waits this week as locals sought COVID-19 testing prior to holiday week travel. In Lawrence, where an eight-lane, drive-through testing site is located at 70 General St., visitors faced lengthy delays and sometimes were turned away.
The Centers for Disease Control advised against travel "to avoid worsening the COVID-19 surge we are currently experiencing."
For those that must travel, testing is important.
"It's important to understand that one of every five tests will be negative when the person tested actually has coronavirus," Kelly said. "A negative test is not a free pass."
In contrast to the lengthy lines at testing, AAA is expecting at least a 10% drop in travel around Thanksgiving this year— the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.
The not-for-profit auto club initially predicted up to 50 million Americans would travel between Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 29 — a drop from 55 million in 2019 — but a steady rise in positive COVID-19 cases means those numbers could be even lower, according to a press release.
AAA recommends people plan ahead and research any travel restrictions if they are leaving the state. Travelers should check for any testing or quarantine requirements at their destinations prior to departure.
Additionally, the auto club reminds people to wear face masks, maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others as much as possible and regularly wash hands to lower any risk of contracting COVID-19.
For those making road trips, AAA suggests packing drinks and meals to reduce the amount of stops along the way, as well as an emergency roadside kit just in case.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey also issued his annual warning for those cooking for the holiday. Working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are a priority, he said.
Also, Ostroskey said, remember to "stand by your pan" and stay in the kitchen when boiling, frying or broiling. Use a timer when baking and roasting and never leave the house with the oven running.
Also, the best way to respond to a stovetop fire is to "put a lid on it," he said. The best way to respond to an oven or broiler fire is to keep the oven doors closed and turn off the heat. If the fire is no quickly snuffed out, call 911 from outside, he said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.