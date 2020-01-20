HAVERHILL — A free screening of an award-winning documentary titled "Under Pressure," which investigates the Merrimack Valley gas explosions of 2018, will be presented Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. at HCMedia, 2 Merrimack St. A moderated discussion will follow.
The film, created by the senior class at Four Rivers Charter Public School in Greenfield, Mass., explores the complex truth of natural gas as an energy source, the filmmakers said, as well as the struggles of local families and small businesses as they attempt to rebuild their lives after disaster, according to a press release from the school.
This screening is sponsored by HC Media, Ampion Renewable Energy, and the Massachusetts Sierra Club.
More information, including a trailer for the film, is available online at underpressurefilm.org/.
2020 U.S. Census presentation
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a presentation Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. about the 2020 United States Census, and how to be ready for it.
This talk is presented by the U.S. Census Bureau. Register online at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
Timberlane creates arts hall of fame
PLAISTOW — The district is creating a Fine and Performing Arts Hall of Fame to recognize students, teachers, and supporters who have set the standard and developed the programs that exist today.
"We are blessed with a proud history of individual and group achievement in the fine and performing arts at Timberlane, and this Hall of Fame will recognize not only graduates who have left their mark while students and gone on to further their talents, but also to those who supported them in significant ways as teachers, directors, or leaders," said Timberlane High School Principal Donald Woodworth, a member of the Hall of Fame board. "I can’t wait to see the Hall of Fame get off the ground with its first class of inductees."
Nomination packets will be available in the upcoming month on all district school websites, as well as the PAC website. Nominations for the inaugural Hall of Fame class will be accepted through March, with the first induction ceremony to be held in the fall.
For more information, call 603-382-6541, ext. 3980.
Winter Festival planned
GROVELAND — The Friends of Veasey Park will host Groveland's annual Winter Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Veasey Park, 201 Washington St. Admission is free and the public is invited.
Indoor activities include Curious Creatures at 1:30 p.m.; storytelling by Cheryl at 2:30 p.m.; arts and crafts from 1 to 4 p.m., and rock painting by Groveland Rocks, as well as soup and snacks.
Visit online at veaseypark.org.
Preschool resource fair planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Public Schools' early learning leadership team will hold a preschool resource fair Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Haverhill High School library, 137 Monument St. Snow date is Feb. 8, same time.
More than 20 early learning providers, including the Haverhill YMCA, Community Action Head Start, the Moody Preschool, Wildflower Montessori and International Child Care will be on hand to discuss their programs and offer informational materials.
This event free to attend and includes activities for children, including presentations by Curious Creatures, and free vision screenings for children.
Registration is not needed. For more information, contact Kristi-Lynn Craig at kristilynn.craig@haverhill-ps.org.
American Legion hosts bingo
LONDONDERRY — Members of American Legion Post 27 will be playing bingo with patients at the VA Hospital in Manchester in Monday, Jan. 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.Pizza and diet soda will be served.
The Legion is also welcoming new members with the proper eligibility requirements, including for anyone serving on federal active duty in the United States Armed Services since Dec. 7, 1941 and have been honorably discharged or are still serving.
The Legion also welcomes men whose fathers or grandfathers meet eligibility requirements, as well as women related to qualified members.
Those two groups can join the Sons of the American Legion and Auxiliary, respectively.
To learn more about eligibility requirements visit alaforveterans.org/joining.
Kindergarten information sessions upcoming
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Promise and its partners will hold parent information sessions for incoming kindergarten students Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Haverhill High School library, 137 Monument St.
Parents only need to attend one of the sessions, not both.
Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 in order to be eligible for kindergarten in September.
Meet some of the district's kindergarten teachers and learn about kindergarten programs and services such as nursing, food services and transportation, special education, English Language Learner education and the registration process.
When entering the high school property, follow the main road to the back of the campus to parking lot "E."
Registration appointments can be made when you attend one of these information sessions. For more information, call 978-420-1951.