HAVERHILL — With the coronovirus crisis trapping residents at home, many are taking advantage of the situation by giving their yards a good spring cleaning.
They've been unable to get rid of the leaves, grass clippings and brush, however, because the city's brush dump behind the Highway Department garage has been closed due to the health crisis. Mayor James Fiorentini has yet to open the dump this spring amid fears of residents and city workers being physically close to each other there, causing a possible spread of the virus.
As residents continue to complain about the brush dump being closed, two pieces of good news emerged this week.
First, Haverhill's trash collection company, Capitol Waste, will conduct a curbside leaf collection across the city Saturday.
Barrels and paper bags weighing less than 50 pounds should be at curbside by 6 a.m. Only leaves and grass will be picked up. Tree limbs, branches, sticks or tree trunks are not accepted.
There's more good news for people doing spring cleaning: The mayor said the brush dump at the Highway Department yard, 500 Primrose St., which includes a recycling area, will open next week so residents can drop off yard waste. It will be by appointment only, with a limit to the number of people allowed in the yard at any given time. Masks must be worn by anyone entering the brush dump, composting area or recycling center.
Residents can make appointments to dump yard waste by going to the city's website — cityofhaverhill.com — where appropriate information will be provided. The information was not on the site as of Tuesday, but would appear there before the dump opens next week, officials said.
Appointments will be scheduled for weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. 1 p.m., brush will be accepted, along with single-stream recycling items, cardboard, metals and appliances, mercury products and batteries, tires, TVs and propane tanks.
All paid transactions will be done online. No transactions will take place at the dump and recycling center.
When deciding to keep the brush dump and recycling center closed during the health crisis, Fiorentini said he expected to keep it shuttered until mid-May, but has since decided to move up the opening to next week.
"We do not believe it would be safe for our employees or for the public to open during this critical time," Fiorentini said when announcing the area would remain closed. "We are sorry for the inconvenience and, again, we urge people to stay in their homes and not venture out unless it is to the grocery store or medical visits."
Questions about Saturday's leaf pickup or the reopening of the brush dump and recycling center should be directed to 311 or the Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 978-420-3817, the mayor's office said.