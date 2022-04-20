HAVERHILL — Mayor James J. Fiorentini is calling on residents with low or no incomes to apply for thousands of dollars available to individuals and families this year through several expanded federal tax credit programs.
“It is critical that we get the word out about these new and expanded programs,” Mayor Fiorentini said, inviting people to visit www.findyourfunds.org for more information. “Individuals and families could get thousands of dollars in tax credits this year, even if they have no income, low income of or have never filed before. And people can file for these benefits ever after April 19 if they do not have a filing requirement. “
Recent federal policy changes have enabled adjustments in tax rules that are making millions of dollars available to people who have never had to file taxes before or have not filed in recent years.
“The COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout has had a devastating and disproportionate impact on the economic situation of low-income people who were already struggling,” Fiorentini said. “This money can alleviate the economic burden of many people, so I urge our residents to be diligent and find out if they qualify for this child tax credit.”
People can apply by filing a tax return to get this money and can get free help via websites like www.findyourfunds.org if they make $60,000 or less.
IRS data shows that at least 58,000 children in Massachusetts could miss out on the Child Tax Credit, which has the potential to cut child poverty by 40% and has been shown to reduce food insufficiency by 26%.
In Lawrence, at least 743 people could miss out on this money.
