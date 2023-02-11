HAVERHILL — James Fiorentini, the mayor of Haverhill since 2004, will not be running for reelection. He formally made the announcement at a breakfast with friends, family and supporters on Saturday at Maria's Family Restaurant.
"I want to leave with enough health left to enjoy some life, so I announce this morning that I will keep the promise I made in the last election and I will not be a candidate for re-election," Fiorentini said.
Fiorentini looked back on the last two decades and thanked his supporters, friends and family for their help over the years.
"Because of you we have been able to accomplish so much for the city that we love," he said.
He talked about the challenges they faced when he first took office and how far the city has come since then.
"I saw a city on the verge of financial collapse," Fiorentini said. "The worst part was that people had lost hope in their city."
But he said that through fiscal discipline, demanding more state aid, and increasing the tax base they were able to turn things around. Fiorentini said accomplishments included paying off the Hale Hospital debt, building a new school and making improvements to infrastructure.
"We really owe him a lot," said former Mayor William Ryan, one of several speakers at the event.
Ryan also gave Fiorentini some retirement advice.
"Get rid of your suits, be casual like me, and enjoy life," he said.
Fiorentini is the longest-serving mayor in the history of Haverhill.
With Fiorentini announcing he will not seek an 11th straight term in office, the field is wide open and potential successors are already preparing to run including two, long-time city councilors and one former mayoral challenger.
City Councilor Melinda Barrett is tossing her hat into the ring in hopes of becoming the first female mayor in the city's history.
Barrett, 60, recently filed a change of purpose with the state's Office of Campaign and Political Finance, converting her city council campaign committee to a mayoral committee.
"I'm hoping to bring more people to the table and a transparent and cooperative administration that builds on the progress of the current administration," Barrett said. "And I hope to work cooperatively with a new council that will have ward representation for the first time. I think having the experience on the council and being in city government for the last 10 years will help in the transition to ward representation."
Guy Cooper, a Haverhill police officer who ran against Fiorentini in 2021, said he's considering another run for mayor as well and that his account with the OCPF is still open and active.
"I've been discussing this with my family as I'm looking to retire from the police department before December," he said. "I have more discussions planned and it's an everyday topic for me."
Former City Councilor Colin LePage also said his intention is to run for either mayor or city council.
"I haven't decided which office I'm going to run for but I will be campaigning and running for office," LePage said, noting that he maintains his filing as a mayoral campaign with the OCPF.
Long-time School Committee member Scott Wood said he is also strongly considering running for mayor.
"I will be making my decision over the next few weeks," Wood said.
Not everyone is headed for the campaign trail, though. Both City Councilors Thomas Sullivan and Joseph Bevilacqua have already confirmed they won't seek the mayor's office.
