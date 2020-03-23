HAVERHILL — Police have been ordered to keep watch over the city's parks and other public gathering places now that Gov. Charlie Baker has enacted a “stay-in-place” advisory to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, Mayor James Fiorentini said Monday.
The city order is to make sure youth and other residents are not using playground equipment or congregating at city skate parks or playing fields, his office said.
Fenced-in dog walking areas will also be closed after Fiorentini saw online commentary that residents are planning to gather in dog parks.
Fiorentini does not intend to close the city's public parks as long as residents maintain proper social distancing protocols, including staying 6 feet away from one another.
Human Services Director Vinny Ouellette and his staff have blocked off entry to baseball fields, basketball courts and skate parks, with tennis court nets in the process of being removed, he said.
Haverhill has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19. On Sunday, the mayor's office said the residents infected are both adults from two different families. They are in isolation under the care and supervision of Haverhill Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly and do not require hospitalization, he said.
“I do expect this to rise as testing ramps up and more people are being tested, but I do not expect to be overwhelmed here in Haverhill,” Fiorentini said Sunday. “We're hoping for the best but we're planning for the worst.”
Residents who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, fever or shortness of breath — are asked to call the Lawrence General Hospital COVID-19 screening line at 978-946-8409. The hotline is available 24/7 and if necessary, testing will be ordered for those who need it.