HAVERHILL—Mayor James Fiorentini is taking his City Hall office on the road Saturday for a constituent services session in the Acre neighborhood from noon to 2 p.m.
Held at Union Park at the intersection of Union Street and Fourth Avenue, the event will allow residents to meet with City Hall staff to submit work orders to fill potholes, repair sidewalks and fix streetlights, for example. Representatives from the Police Department, City Clerk's Office and Highway Department will also be on hand to address citizen concerns.
“We know that getting help during normal business hours can be difficult, and we know that transportation can be a problem, so we are bringing City Hall to you,” Fiorentini said.
City Clerk Linda Koutoulas will also be processing voter registrations for the March 3 presidential primary, Fiorentini's office said. Haverhill's early voting period begins Feb. 24, with the deadline to register to vote Feb. 12.
Coffee and donuts will be provided during the event.