Fiorentini, Trocki debate over Haverhill's future

HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini and the man who is trying to unseat him in the Nov. 5 election, police Officer Daniel Trocki, agree on at least one thing: Both say it's time for Haverhill to have ward councilors.
The two candidates answered questions at the mayoral debate hosted by Haverhill Community Television Thursday evening.
Unlike every other city in the area, all nine members of the Haverhill City Council are elected at large. One of the three panelists, Dougan Sherwood, president of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, asked the candidates how they will make the city more inclusive.
Fiorentini, who has served as mayor for nearly 16 years and is running for a ninth two-year term, said he supports electing ward councilors, so that all parts of the city are represented. Under the current system, all nine councilors could live on the same street.
Trocki said he also agrees Haverhill should have ward councilors.
"Everybody should have a say," he said. A councilor from one section of the city might not be as familiar with the problems facing another neighborhood as someone who lives there, he suggested.
Fiorentini said residents often "don't know who to call" if they have a problem in their neighborhoods.
"They will know their ward councilors," he said.
Fiorentini touted the "great progress we have made" during his tenure as mayor. When he took office in January 2004, he said, Haverhill had numerous "boarded-up shoe factories."
Under his administration, he said, $250 million has been invested in the downtown and many of those old factories have been transformed into apartments.
MCAS scores are up, class sizes are down, said the mayor, who later said he has "dramatically" increased school spending.
"We're just getting started," he said. "We know there's more to do."
Trocki said he has been a Haverhill police officer for 12 years.
"I know about crime in the city," he said. While Fiorentini said he has hired 26 police officers, Trocki said the department is still understaffed.
"I'm not a politician," Trocki said. His priorities, he said, are improving public safety and education.
Another panelist, Lynda Brown, director of Haverhill's Brightside, asked about the Hale Hospital debt. For many years, the city owned that facility, which is now Holy Family Hospital Haverhill.
When the city sold the hospital in 2000, it was left with a staggering debt. While much of that liability has been paid, with considerable help from the state, it still costs the city $8 million to $10 million per year, according to Fiorentini.
By 2023, the mayor said, the debt on the building will be paid off – but the city will still be saddled with pension and health care costs for retired hospital employees for many more years, he noted.
The third panelist, Hartell Johnson, who serves on the board of directors for the statewide League of Women Voters, asked Trocki what experience he brings to the job of mayor.
"I do have experience negotiating on the other side," said Trocki, who has the endorsements of the police and firefighters' unions as well as the Teamsters.
"What side are you going to be on?" Fiorentini asked Trocki. The most important responsibility for a mayor is controlling costs, he said.
"I've had to say no," Fiorentini said referring to public unions seeking pay raises.
Johnson asked the candidates if they think undocumented residents should have driver's licenses.
Fiorentini pointed out that it's up to the Legislature to decide that issue. Trocki said undocumented residents should not be given driver's licenses.
The mayor said he hopes to hire part-time police officers to augment foot patrols in the neighborhoods.
"I disagree with part-time officers," Trocki said.
Fiorentini said a new Hunking Middle School was built on his watch and called for construction of a new Consentino Middle School several times during the debate.
He chided Trocki for not having voted in the referendum that approved a debt exclusion for Hunking. Trocki said after the debate he does not think he skipped that duty.
The two candidates shook hands after the debate and chatted amicably for a few minutes.