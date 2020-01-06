HAVERHILL — Haverhill history was made in several ways Monday, starting when Mayor James Fiorentini took the oath of office for his record ninth term as the city's top leader.
Ushering in what he called the city's "new roaring 20s," Fiorentini proudly touted Haverhill's near-final Master Plan, which he calls Vision Haverhill 2035.
Monday's inaugural address centered on Fiorentini's 2020 goals of addressing the city's "critical" housing shortage and improving public safety staffing. It also introduced new a new zoning concept called "village centers," which the mayor hopes will make Haverhill more pedestrian-friendly.
"This is our chance to recruit new residents who are tired of the commute, tired of being stuck in traffic all day and pay $25 to a day to park and then wait two hours in traffic to get home," he said. "This is our chance to build the city of tomorrow."
Prior to Fiorentini being sworn in by Congresswoman Lori Trahan, Haverhill's three School Committee members — incumbents Scott Wood and Gail Sullivan and newcomer Toni Sapienza-Donais — took their oath of office.
Haverhill's nine incumbent city councilors — Joseph Bevilacqua, John Michitson, Melinda Barrett, Colin LePage, Tom Sullivan, Tim Jordan, Michael McGonagle, Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien and Bill Macek — were all elected to new four-year terms.
Once City Clerk Linda Koutoulas swore in the members, the council elected Barrett as its first female president, and LePage vice president. Controversy preceded the vote.
O'Brien "proudly" nominated Barrett, while Bevilacqua — who received the most votes in November's election — threw his own name into the nomination pool.
He explained that he was doing so for the more than 6,000 residents who voted for him last fall, hoping that his colleagues would follow the more than 20-year tradition of councilors voting for the top vote recipient to become president.
"I respectfully suggest that I'm unable to support that motion. Not because of the individual, but because every councilor in the past voted to elect the top vote recipient, as selected by the voters of the city of Haverhill," Bevilacqua said. "In addition, every city councilor had an opportunity for the last four, 10, 20 years or longer, to elect someone who was not the top vote-getter and they chose not to do so. “As such, I stand for the 6,000 or more voters who elected me their top vote recipient and place my name in nomination."
His suggestion was defeated when councilors elected Barrett 8-1. Barrett presides over her first City Council meeting on Tuesday.
A full report on Monday's inauguration will appear in Tuesday's Eagle-Tribune.