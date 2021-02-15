HAVERHILL — Firefighters extinguished a small fire on Saturday that began behind the fireplace in an old, 2½-story farmhouse at 1151 Broadway.
The Fire Department received a call at 7:14 p.m. reporting the fire, according to Fire Chief William Laliberty. Firefighters who responded to the home were met by a resident who directed them to the fire.
“One of the occupants showed where the area of concern was and they noticed that there was smoke and fire in a back room of the house adjacent to the chimney,” Laliberty said.
It was determined there was a smoldering fire in the wall behind the fireplace, which was last used Friday, he said.
“It’s an old farmhouse," Laliberty said. "It’s quite possible that over the years, the mortar and brick deteriorated, which allowed some fire to get through the brick wall into the wall bay behind the fireplace.”
The Haverhill Fire and Police departments received assistance from fire departments in Methuen, Lawrence, Groveland and Salem, New Hampshire. It took about half an hour to put out the fire.
Laliberty said no one was injured in the fire, adding that there was smoke and soot damage to the home, but nothing significant.
About 10 people were in the home when the fire broke out.