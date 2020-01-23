 Fire Department mourns death of lieutenant

HAVERHILL — Members of the Haverhill Fire Department and the city's first-responder community are grieving the loss of Lt. Jeffrey R. King, who died unexpectedly Wednesday.
Based out of the Water Street station, King was cross-trained as a firefighter and paramedic, Chief William Laliberty said. A Bradford resident, King was a seven-year veteran of the Fire Department.
“He was a guy always ready to help with whatever was asked of him,” Laliberty said. “He was a positive, upbeat guy, a great firefighter and a great paramedic. Given his advanced level of training, he could diagnose critical medical issues and provide quicker treatment. This is a big loss for our community.”
Tim Carroll, King's colleague and the president of Union Local 1011, said the firefighter's loss is already being felt at the Water Street station.
“There wasn't a movie quote Jeff didn't know. We'd always watch movies and TV shows when we weren't on calls,” Carroll said. "He was definitely a valued asset to the department and will be sorely missed.”
During his tenure with the Fire Department, King also answered calls out of the 16th Avenue station and sat on both the ambulance contract committee and the union's public relations committee. Prior to joining the Fire Department, he was a Trinity EMS paramedic, educator and trainer, according to Trinity's Chris Dick, who said King's former colleagues are “heartbroken” over his passing.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini also lent his support to those grieving King's loss.
“The city extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and firefighter brothers of Haverhill firefighter Jeffrey King. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this trying time,” Fiorentini said.
A United States Air Force veteran who enjoyed ju jitsu, King was a member of the Haverhill Fire Department hockey team. He was also active in the State for the 22 Foundation, which raises awareness of the suicide rate among military veterans through hockey.
King's funeral arrangements have not yet been made public, according to his Fire Department colleagues.