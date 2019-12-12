Haverhill and Methuen are among the 84 fire departments poised to benefit from $420,000 in state funding for new equipment designed to limit first responders' exposure to cancer-causing chemicals.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, worked alongside Foxboro Sen. Paul Feeney to earmark money to purchase industrial washing machines, called extractors, which fire departments can use to remove toxic chemicals from firefighting gear.
“The cancer rate among our firefighters, especially our younger firefighters, is alarming and of immediate concern,” said Campbell, who represents both Haverhll and Methuen. “Extractors and new gear are key parts of the solution.”
Seventy-five departments received funding to purchase extractors and since some will be used regionally, 84 departments in total will benefit.
Haverhill already had two extractors — at the Water Street and 16th Avenue stations — but is now able to install another at the Bradford and High Street locations.
“We're grateful to our state legislators for the grant, which was written by our own members. We will continue to find ways to get our members everything they need to do their job safely,” Haverhill Firefighter Local 1011 Union President Tim Carroll said.
Additional funds were released this week by Gov. Charlie Baker for departments to purchase new turnout gear including hoods and gloves. The Methuen Fire Department received nearly $5,000 to purchase the items, making it one of 45 agencies to be successful in securing both types of funding.