HAVERHILL — A two-alarm fire Sunday evening caused significant damages to a century-old, single-family home at 261 Chadwick Road in Bradford, fire officials said.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said the homeowners had been out all day and arrived at the home to find it was on fire. They called 911 at 10:47 p.m., he said.
Firefighters from the Bradford, Water Street and High Street stations responded initially, with mutual-aid provided by Methuen, Lawrence, Groveland, and Salem, New Hampshire.
Laliberty said firefighters from the 16th Avenue station responded to a second alarm, with additional mutual-aid from Merrimac, North Andover and Georgetown.
Crews arriving at the scene reported heavy fire on the first-floor, driveway side of the building, Laliberty said.
"They made an aggressive attack on the exterior and interior, and knocked down the flames," he said. "Firefighters did an excellent job considering the extreme heat."
Sunday's temperatures were in the 90s with high humidity.
"Trinity EMS brought in a water wagon to help keep our guys hydrated with water and Gatorade, and they applied ice cold towels around their necks to keep them from overheating," Laliberty said. "Trinity did a great job."
He said an American Red Cross response team arrived to offer assistance to the family.
Lalibery said the home sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage to the first floor, and some damage to the second floor.
He said a state trooper from the state fire marshal's office, along with local police and fire officials conducted an "origin and cause" investigation and determined that the fire originated in the first-floor family room.
"They ruled it an unintentional, unspecified event," he said.
According to the city assessor's office, the home was built about 1890, sits on a 13-acre plot, and is owned by Green Belt Realty Trust.