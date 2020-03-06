HAVERHILL — A detached shed at 34 Park St. was heavily damaged by a fire Friday night.
Firefighters restricted the blaze to the shed and the two adjacent houses did not sustain any noticeable damage. There were no injuries and no one was left homeless, according to fire Lts. Michael Picard and Christopher Jones.
Picard, the Fire Department's investigator, said the cause appears to be accidental. There were no vehicles or flammable liquids in the shed, he said.
The fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m. and firefighters knocked it down quickly, Jones said. Engine 3, Ladder 1 and the rescue vehicle responded.
Deputy Chief Douglas Brown commanded the firefighting operation. The scene was cleared before 7 p.m.