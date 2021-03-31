HAVERHILL — As of Tuesday night, fire officials said they were still trying to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire that destroyed an unoccupied home at 3 Maplewood Terrace which was undergoing renovations.
No one was in the home at the time of the blaze and there were no reports of firefighters being injured, officials said.
The home is off Mill Street in the Plug Pond area of the city.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said a call came in just before 4:25 a.m. Tuesday and the first truck to respond was Engine 1 from the High Street fire station. That truck's crew happened to be clearing another call on Emerson Street.
"They headed right over and it was a quick response, but upon their arrival they reported heavy fire," O'Brien said. "When they arrived, the building was fully involved."
There were no problems accessing fire hydrants, the chief said.
He described the building as a 2 1/2 story wood frame home and noted there was a dumpster near the building, indicating construction work was happening there.
O'Brien said the flames and smoke were so intense that firefighters immediately went into a defensive operation because they could not enter the building.
"The building partially collapsed, it was so fully involved," he said. "The goal was to protect neighboring homes ... During a fire like this, you get radiant heat that could damage a (nearby) house."
Two neighboring homes were spared any damage, the chief said.
Due to the extent of the damage to the building that burned, city officials ordered that what was left of it be demolished, which happened Tuesday afternoon.
According to the city assessor's office, the building is owned by Blue Moon Brothers Investments Inc. of Plaistow and is assessed at $448,000, including about a half-acre lot.