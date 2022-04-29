HAVERHILL — Two homes in a crowded neighborhood near downtown were damaged by fire late Friday morning.
Firefighters and paramedics respond to Portland Street around 10:30 a.m. It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze or whether anyone was injured.
A pair of firefighters were seen high up in a ladder truck, working to extinguish the flames from above. Others worked from street-level as neighbors and spectators gathered.
First responders from Methuen, Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire, were also at the scene.
This story is developing. More information will be shared at eagletribune.com as it becomes available.
