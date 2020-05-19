HAVERHILL — Community Action Inc.'s First Time Homebuyer Education Program will take place via video conference for area residents beginning Wednesday, May 27, at 6 p.m.
Participants will receive comprehensive information offered by various housing professionals.
A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative approved certificate is awarded after completion of the three- night video conference course. The program is also approved by MassHousing. The dates for the course are Wednesday, May 27, Thursday May 28, and Tuesday June 2. All of the classes will be offered by video conference from 6 to 9 pm. The cost is $60 per household.
There are no income requirements to take the training. Sign up online at communityactioninc.org.
The workshop is sponsored by Cross Country Mortgage.
For more information contact Richard Lynch at 978-373-1971 or Susan Collins at 978-317-8998.
Teen and tween library meet-up
ATKINSON — The Kimball Library's former monthly book group is now a weekly virtual meeting.
Teens and tweens from anywhere are welcome to join the group in a virtual chat room every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Participants will share
progress on individual art projects (drawing, singing, baking, writing poetry, etc.) during each meeting.
If you choose to participate, please be prepared to share three to four minutes of your skills.
Email Kathy at kwatson@kimballlibrary.com or Daniele at dguest@kimballlibrary.com for the link to join the group chat. This link will not be offered publicly without an email request for privacy/security reasons.
Salem DMV services resume
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem branch of the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles is now open for services by appointment. People can schedule motorcycle license testing, transfer their license from another state and renew their licenses in-person.
Non-commercial drivers license tests are not being conducted. Real ID compliance has been extended to October 2021.
All 20-day temporary plates issued by the N.H. DMV or a dealership on or after Feb. 26 have been extended through May 31. Residents are encouraged to reach out to their town clerk for information about registration.
Call 603-227-4000 or go online to nh.gov/dmv for more information.
Grants awarded to area nonprofits
DANVERS — The Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF has awarded a third round of grants from its Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund (the fund), established in March to support nonprofits on the frontlines of the pandemic response in Essex County.
This third round of grants – which totals $710,000 – includes $450,000 of funding from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The 20 recipients of this third round of grants include the region’s five Community Action Program (CAP) agencies: Action, Inc. in Gloucester, Community Action Inc. in Haverhill; the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council; Lynn Economic Opportunity and North Shore Community Action Program.
Supporting local organizations also being funded include Groundwork Lawrence; Northeast Legal Aid; Lawrence CommunityWorks; the Latino Coalition of Haverhill and ACT Lawrence.
To help those most affected by the COVID-19 crisis, donate today to the Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund at eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.