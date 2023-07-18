HAVERHILL — In the 1975 movie "Jaws," Brody encounters a man-eating shark that was larger than expected and tells Capt. Quint "you're gonna need a bigger boat."
When it came to removing an 85-foot long, 14,500-pound tree that floated downstream and crashed into two gangways at the city's public docks, a crane operator with Astro Crane of Boxborough determined the 90-ton crane that arrived at the William "Captain Red" Slavit Sr. Municipal Docks Tuesday morning wasn't powerful enough.
So the company swapped it for a bigger and brawnier 165-ton crane that handily pulled the behemoth from the water.
City Harbormaster Michael Vets, who oversaw aspects of the operation, said the tree was likely swept downriver due to unusually high waters and a fast moving current resulting from heavy rains in the region and that it might have been dislodged from the riverbanks somewhere upstream from Haverhill.
"It's probably a little worse than typical springtime conditions," Vets said about the river's depth and unusually fast -moving current for this time of year. "A recent flow report indicated the river is flowing seven times its normal rate."
Vets said the tree first crashed into a 40-foot long gangway, tearing it away from the ADA accessible aluminum ramp attached to a retaining wall then dragged it about 200 feet downstream before crashing into a 30 foot-long gangway. The longer gangway sank, while the shorter one continued to float and was pulled from the water before the tree was removed.
"The bigger gangway snapped right off but somehow the floating wooden docks were spared any damages," Vets said.
Both gangways were hauled away for repairs by Pepperrell Cove Marine of Portsmouth, which will reinstall them once repairs are completed.
Mayer Tree Service was called into to cut up the tree and haul it away, Vets said.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the damages occurred two weeks ago, on July 5, and that the river's dangerous conditions at that time delayed a response.
"We have been hampered by heavy rains and swift moving water currents but we expect to complete repairs and reopen the docks by early next week, if not sooner," Fiorentini said. "The good news is our insurance company is covering most of the repair costs."
Fiorentini said the city recently expanded the public docks and has made many improvements to the area including adding security cameras, lighting and benches, and recently introduced riverboat cruises and kayaking to this part of the river.
"These downtown enhancements are a priority and we look forward to having everything back up and running very soon," he said.
