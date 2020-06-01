HAVERHILL — Three businessmen who fought the opening of Caroline Pineau's downtown marijuana shop Stem have asked a judge to close the business, saying Stem's method of curbside pickup by customers violates Pineau's special permit agreement.
Attorneys for businessmen Lloyd Jennings, J. Bradford Brooks and Stavros Dimakis presented their arguments by teleconference to state Land Court Judge Robert Foster Monday after filing a preliminary injunction request Friday to close the shop at 124 Washington St., in the heart of downtown. Jennings and Brooks are landlords for The Hidden Pig restaurant, located at 130 Washington St., while Dimakis owns Mark's Deli at 2 Railroad Square across the street.
Stem, Haverhill's first retail marijuana shop, opened for business Saturday and the opening was not affected by the court filing. Business was also conducted at the shop on Sunday.
In court Monday, the shop opponents' attorneys Scott Schlager and Alvin Nathanson advocated for their clients' property rights during a continuation of a zoning case that first began a year ago. According to Schlager and Nathanson, when Pineau opened her shop Saturday, she violated the special permit issued to her by the City Council in June 2019.
The primary issue for the plaintiffs was Stem's use of "curbside pickup." Given the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Charlie Baker is allowing only retail stores to do business in this manner. While acknowledging that COVID-19 was unexpected, the plaintiffs' attorneys say curbside pickup was never part of Stem's special permit application and not discussed with the City Council.
"'Curbside' delivery is and would be a public and private nuisance which is contrary to the both the zoning ordinance and the Special Permit," the plaintiffs argue in their court filing. "Not only was 'curbside' pickup not allowed, but both the zoning ordinance and Special Permit disallow it. The harm is clearly to both adjacent property owners and children, which is irreparable. First, adjacent property owners have to deal with sales on the side walk with curbside pickup, meaning that there is and would be more traffic and congestion on the street, especially with no parking restrictions, a cross walk, and handicap parking restrictions."
The curbside pickup method at Stem that began on Saturday actually involves customers going into an area at the entrance to the business.
Customers are asked to show up for their appointments wearing masks, and then wait in a socially distanced line outside the shop. They show their ID and proof of appointment to security staff at the door before being allowed into the shop's front vestibule to complete their purchases. Masks must be worn at all times.
"We contend there's no violation," Stem's attorney Thomas MacMillan told the judge during Monday's teleconference. "There's no prohibition to conduct business on our premises and that's where it's being done. No one gets serviced in their vehicle or on the sidewalk. They can only get serviced inside the store. As soon as they go into that first security door, they are inside the store and that's where it's being done. If the building inspector takes a different position on that, we'll address it then, but it's our position that they are legally operating."
The plaintiffs also argued that Stem would expose children to the "stigma of marijuana."
"There's a reason why the City Council said all activities had to be indoors and parking had to be in the back," plaintiff attorney Nathanson said in court. "There are children that congregate in the Christopher Columbus Park across the street. Now you have people sitting in the park observing transactions across the street."
Nathanson's client Jennings also submitted an affidavit testifying that two patrons of The Hidden Pig Restaurant who were grandparents told him that if Stem opened, they would "stop frequenting the restaurant, because meals were usually family meals, and they did not want to expose their children and grandchildren to the stigma of marijuana."
After hearing the concerns of Nathanson and Schlager, Foster said he expected to rule on the matter before the close of business Tuesday.
He also wondered why the attorneys filed suit before contacting city officials.
"Why isn't this a matter for the Haverhill building inspector? If you're saying there are explicit requirements, and they're violating them, to me, that's what the zoning enforcement officer is for," Foster said.
"I know the answer," Nathanson replied."I don't know the answer," Foster said. "I know your position, that it's all a bag job and nothing's going to come of that, but I'm not sure I can make that inference based on what's before me."