HAVERHILL — As it continues to serve more than 1,200 area families each week, the Sacred Hearts Parish food pantry is struggling to restock its shelves.
The pantry is holding a food drive this weekend: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 7 to 11:30 a.m.
Items needed include cereal, canned vegetables, fruits, soup, tuna, baked beans, peanut butter, jellies and jams, mac and cheese, pasta, tomato sauce, boxed milk and juice, and diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6.
The church is on South Main Street. Donations can be dropped off at the parking lot behind the church.