Former Haverhill educator lands job in Lawrence

LAWRENCE -- Some things happen for a reason, as the saying goes.
In the case of former Haverhill Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Darshan Thakkar, the reason he felt he had to leave his job must have been so he could help more students achieve their dreams.
Thakkar had his first day of work Monday in his new position as Assistant Superintendent for Administration, Reporting and Compliance at the Lawrence Family Development Community Charter School in Lawrence.
And he couldn’t be happier.
“There’s no question about it, it’s definitely a better job,” he said, adding that he is even making a higher salary. “I’m just getting acclimated but I already feel like I’ve been here 20 years. I can’t say enough good things about this place and the people here.”
The school, founded in 1995 with about 150 students, is now up to about 800 pupils in pre-K through eighth grade. Headed by Superintendent Ralph Carrero, it is directed by a board of trustees.
Thakkar said he’s glad to be back in the Merrimack Valley.
“This is like a homecoming for me,” he said, noting that he also previously taught at the Northern Essex Community College’s Lawrence campus.
But Thakkar’s main experience in education comes from the 16 years he spent with public schools in Haverhill, where he started out as a substitute teacher before working his way up to a top administrative position.
Before getting into education, Thakkar, who has a law degree as well as a PhD., worked for 10 years as an immigration lawyer. Through his job, he began tutoring some of his clients’ children so they could do better in school and on tests like the SATs.
Eventually, he gave up his job as a lawyer -- where he was making $300 per hour -- and began working as a substitute teacher, where he made $75 a day.
“I went into education for the public good,” he said. “Eighteen years ago, before I came into education, I made money. I represented clients from 40 different countries. The one common element was that they all said they came to the United States so their kids could get a good education.”
He noted that as an immigration lawyer, he would help his clients become U.S. citizens or obtain their green cards, charge a fee and then he’d rarely, if ever, see them again.
While he could help people achieve citizenship, he felt education was a higher calling than the law.
“With education, I am helping people for a lifetime,” he said. When he began tutoring the children of immigrants, he realized he could help them achieve the American Dream. Several of them got into colleges -- the first in their families to reach such a hallmark.
“That’s where I saw the purpose of education,” he said, noting that when he began substitute teaching many people said he was crazy. “But I said, ‘I see a higher purpose here.’”
That “higher purpose” is what drove him to become a full-time teacher, then an administrator working for three different superintendents over the course of 16 years in Haverhill.
So when his time there ended, he was upset but said he harbors no ill-will toward the district or Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta.
“It was two years ago and I’d rather leave it there,” he said. “It was just a disagreement. And it wasn’t just me.”
A higher-than-usual number of employees — 83 certified teachers along with eight administrators including Thakkar — left the district in 2019 according to the school human resources department. At the time of Thakkar’s resignation, school officials disagreed with complaints that they had a turnover problem.
“It was a whole new system and people thought they didn’t fit in,” Thakkar said, including him. “I still had two years left on my contract. But no one leaves that position unless they are pushed out.”
Thakkar said he’s now looking forward, not back, noting that while he’s no longer in the classroom, he feels he can have an even bigger impact on the success of students.
“The policies we make and the resources we get -- I have a lot of input into that and into programming and resources,” he said. “I think I can make a bigger impact than I did as a teacher.”
Not bad for a kid who arrived in the United States from India for his junior year of high school with just $20 in his pocket.
“When I got here, where I’d go from the airport was a question,” he said. “Now, I have a law degree and a PhD. in education. That’s only possible in America.”