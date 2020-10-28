HAVERHILL — A former Haverhill man, who police said had nearly a pound of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash when he was recently stopped for driving without a license, was placed on probation after pleading guilty to new charges and as well as the charges in three similar cases.
Ian Kessel, 24, of 72 Central St., Apt. 2, Lowell, was charged Dec. 18, 2019, for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; on Dec. 29, 2019, with possession to distribute a Class D drug; on April 21, 2020, with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, distribution of a Class D drug and conspiracy to violate drug laws; and on Oct. 22, with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop/yield and possession to distribute a Class D drug.
At a hearing on Oct., 23 in Haverhill District Court, Kessel pleaded guilty and received probation until April 25, 2022.
Judge Jean Curran also ordered him to obtain and maintain employment and serve 50 hours of community service.
In the latest incident, police said that on Oct. 22, at approximately 7 p.m., they stopped Kessel on the Comeau Bridge after he'd taken a left turn from Washington Street without stopping for a red light.
According to a police report, Kessel was driving a rental car. He was recognized from previous traffic stops and arrests, according to the report.
Police said Kessel was allowed to contact his girlfriend, who arrived on the scene and was allowed to retrieve some clothing, a cellphone and a pumpkin from the rental car.
A search of the rental car turned up 13 ounces of marijuana in bags that were inside a backpack along with a digital scale, and "wads" of cash totaling $4,407 in the center console, police said in their report.
Police say they also found what appeared to be Nerd's candy rope in a package labeled 500mg of THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) along with three plastic containers labeled Platinum Punch, Sour Berry and Jungle Gelato, which police said are the commercial names for strains of marijuana.
Kessel was previously sentenced to a year in state prison in connection to his role in a 2016 drug-related arrest in Bradford.