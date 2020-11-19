SALEM, Mass. — The former business manager of a Haverhill nursing home has been indicted on larceny charges after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from elderly residents, Attorney General Maura Healey confirmed Thursday.
Bridget Briand, 48, of Haverhill, who previously worked at Penacook Place, was indicted by the Essex County grand jury on charges of four counts larceny over $1,200 from a person over aged 60, two counts of larceny over $1,200 and six counts of making false entries into corporate books, according for information provided by Healey's s office.
Briand was terminated from Peacock Place in December 2019 and will be arraigned in Salem Superior Court in the near future, according to information provided by Healey's office.
The investigation began in early 2020 after Covenant Health Inc. acquired Peacock Place and discovered accounting discrepancies.
Healey's investigation revealed that between 2018 and 2019, "Briand was running an alleged scheme in which she stole more than $20,000 from an 88-year-old resident by writing checks to herself from the resident's account," according to Healey.
Also, Briand is accused of transferring reimbursements from Peacock Place, which were owed to a number of residents, into an account from which she was stealing from to "cover up" the original theft, according to Healey.
