Former Haverhill superintendent dies

HAVERHILL — Former Haverhill School Superintendent Raleigh Buchanan has died.
Buchanan led Haverhill schools from 2006 to 2010 and was instrumental in creating Haverhill High School's Classical Academy.
Buchanan left the Haverhill district at the end of the 2010 school year to become superintendent of the Hamilton-Wenham school district, a job he held for one year.
He died July 26, according to his obituary from the South Carolina Cremation Society.
Born in Burnsville, North Carolina, on Oct. 19, 1940, Buchanan he grew up enjoying the mountain life, according to the obituary. He perfected his basketball skills, allowing him to get a college scholarship in the sport.
Dr. “B,” as many called him, was devoted to the students that entered his doors during his long career in education, the obituary said.
Buchanan and his wife, Claudia, eventually retired where they felt most at home — in Winnsboro, South Carolina.