Former Hillie running Marathon to benefit Navy SEALS    

HAVERHILL — Former Hillie runner Meghann (Shanahan) Cook plans to return to the area to run in the 125th Boston Marathon, which is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11.
Cook, who lives in LaJolla, California, with her Navy husband and their three children, was selected to represent the nonprofit National Navy Seal Foundation, which provides immediate and ongoing support for the Naval Special Warfare community and its families.
A 2001 graduate of Haverhill High School, Cook was named a Merrimack Valley Conference All Conference Runner and went on attend Stonehill College, where she was an All American Cross country runner.
Cook works as a personal trainer at the LaJolla YMCA. Those interested in supporting Cook's effort can visit https://impact.navysealfoundation.org/fundraiser/3309413.