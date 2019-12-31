Former Hillie star faces more drug charges

HAVERHILL — Ian Kessel, the former Haverhill High School football star sentenced to prison for robbing a man of marijuana at gunpoint in 2016, was again arrested for drug possession during a weekend traffic stop.
Haverhill police Officer Jordan Bergevine was on patrol in near Arlington and Windsor streets just before 9 p.m. when he stopped a black Honda driven by a 20-year-old Haverhill woman.
According to a police report, the woman presented him with a New Hampshire driver's license. Kessel, 23, was in the passenger seat not wearing a seatbelt, the report states.
During the stop, Bergevine learned the car was registered to Kessel, who now lives in Lowell. His license was suspended and he was having a friend drive, the report states.
“While Kessel explained this to me, I observed him dip his right arm toward the floorboard and lower his body as if he was concealing something,” Bergevine said, according to the report.
The officer then ordered Kessel to show his hands.
Kessel refused to exit his car, telling Bergevine, “I know my rights!” the report states. Since Kessel would not unlock or open the door, the officer had to reach in through the partially open window to gain access.
Inside the car was a “large bundle” of plastic baggies and more than 3 ounces of marijuana, according to the police report. Bergevine also detected a “strong odor” of marijuana within the vehicle, according to the report.
A backpack found inside the car contained a box of plastic baggies and a digital scale, police say.
Kessel posted $5,000 cash bail following his arrest and was arraigned Monday in Haverhill District Court before Judge Mary McCabe. He was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free until his next court date in January.
This week's arrest came 16 months after Kessel pleaded guilty in Salem Superior Court to a reduced charge of larceny from a person stemming from the 2016 incident in which he and co-defendant, Dalvin Andino, stole marijuana from a man at gunpoint.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Feeley sentenced Kessel and Andino to one year in state prison.
In 2016, police arrested Kessel after he and Andino robbed a North Andover man they met in the parking lot of Bradford's Forest Acres apartment complex when they met to buy marijuana. The victim initially said one of the defendants put a gun to his head and the pair stole $600, according to police. The robbery charge was later amended when the complaining victim said Kessel and Andino stole marijuana but not money.
Prior to moving to Lowell, Kessel resided on Bradford's Lexington Avenue, where police notably stationed the department's armored surveillance vehicle in front of his home in 2017 in response to neighbor complaints he was partying and causing disruptions to the neighborhood.
At the time, Kessel was supposed to be confined to the custody of his parents, police said.