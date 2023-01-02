HAVERHILL — The former St. Joseph School is reopening as “The Lofts at St. Joseph” and the property will be on the city’s tax rolls for the first time, according to city tax records.
In place of classrooms, offices and a library, the building at 26 Broadway now has 36 market rate apartments, of which 28 are studio apartments and eight are one-bedroom apartments.
Developer Jonathan Cody, owner of Atlantis Investments, held a ribbon-cutting event on Dec. 22 attended by more than 150 people, including various city officials and former students of St. Joseph.
“The building still feels like a school and it’s nice to bring life back to a building that had so much life in it before,” Cody said. “We will be open to our first tenants on Jan. 1 and we’re about half rented. The majority of our first tenants are young professionals, both single and couples.”
City Assessor Christine Webb said that when operated as a school, St. Joseph was exempt from property taxes. She said that changed when Cody purchased the building in October 2020 for $1.5 million and it went back on the tax rolls in 2022. She said he will be charged $59,921 in property taxes as of July 1, 2023.
Established in 1888, St. Joseph’s School served students ranging from nursery school through eighth grade for nearly 130 years before the Archdiocese of Boston closed the school in 2017.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the new apartments will help revitalize the Lafayette Square section of Haverhill.
“This is a wonderful repurposing of the vacant, former and beloved St. Joseph’s School and exactly what we had in mind when we extended our Housing Development Incentive Program Zone from downtown to Lafayette Square to encourage investment, economic activity and housing diversity in this part of the city,” Fiorentini said.
More than 100 St. Joe’s Catholic School graduates and neighbors who overwhelmingly supported the project attended the ribbon cutting, including local businesswoman Elaine Barker, who lives a short distance from St. Joseph.
“The negative of the school closing has been turned into a positive by the great work Jonathan Cody did,” Barker said. “He not only has made Lafayette Square one of beauty, but kept the name of St. Joseph, which has been there for many years.”
Barker added that her family has a four generation history with St. Joseph.
“My father, myself, my four children and my two grandchildren all attended classes at St. Joseph,” she said. “It’s a very special place to our family.”
Cody thanked the city’s Inspectional Services team along with MassDevelopment and Pentucket Bank for their pivotal roles in the project.
Cody said that when built in gateway cities, residential projects like these don’t make financial sense as the rental rate cannot be as high as other communities, such as Revere, where he said he could charge double the rent.
“The HDIP program allocates money to help the project makes sense in the form of state incomes tax credits,” Cody said.
Cody said he is still deciding on what to do with the school’s gymnasium and former bowling alley space, and that one option might be to rent out both spaces.
Cody is well known for his housing projects in Haverhill, including rehabilitating a former city-owned residential building behind City Hall that now serves clients of Vinfen, a nonprofit behavioral health organization.
“I own about 200 apartments in Haverhill with more projects in the works,” Cody said. “We’re filing with the planning board week to transform the four story Casey Building at 200 Merrimack St. from 10 commercial condo units to 21 residential units. Three businesses in the building are moving to the first floor and the upper three floors will all be residential.”
Cody is also planning to transform a four story building at 29 Washington St. into six market rate residential units and ground floor commercial, and is also planning to build a new residential building featuring 14 market rate units and two commercial units at 42 Lafayette Square, not far from the Lofts at St. Josephs.
