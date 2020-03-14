HAVERHILL — While schools are closed for the next two weeks, the Haverhill School Department will be offering students and all other children in the city free breakfast and lunch at four locations.
All Haverhill children, as young as 1-year-old through high schoolers, regardless of the school they attend (Haverhill Public Schools, Hillview Montessori, Whittier Vocational Technical, Sacred Hearts and others) will be served.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said that each child may take a lunch and a grab-and-go breakfast for the following morning, each day.
"We have worked with food services to develop essential services for students experiencing food scarcity and food insecurity to have access to food stations (during this closure) that will comply with social isolation expectations but still allow kids to eat," she said. "We are committed to providing access to the nutrition our students need during this extended emergency districtwide closure."
Meals will be offered for pick up weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday, March 16, at the following locations:
Consentino Schoo, 685 Washington St.; Nettle School, 150 Boardman St.; the Haverhill YMCA at 81 Winter St., and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St.
For the most up to date information, visit haverhill-ps.org.