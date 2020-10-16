LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is going virtual and has combined its spring and fall Business Expo, Trade Show and Health and Wellness Fair into a single online event, taking place Thursday, Oct. 22, from noon to 2 p.m.
This event is free to attend. Members of the public can visit online with exhibitors of their choice. Registration is required. Visit three virtual booths and be entered into raffles for gift cards, an Amazon Fire 7 tablet, and more.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on the link to “Virtual Expo Events” then “Business Virtual Expo.”
Food drive at West Parish
ANDOVER — West Parish Church is holding a food drive now through Oct. 24 for people in the Merrimack Valley. Non-perishable items can be dropped off at the church, 129 Reservation Road.
Firefighter promoted
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Fire Department recently promoted John Duggan to lieutenant, according to Fire Chief Brian Moriarty. Duggan was presented with a citation for his achievement by Mayor Daniel Rivera during a ceremony held at the Central Fire Station attended by Duggan’s wife, Lori, and daughter, Kiara. Duggan is assigned to the fire prevention unit, Moriarty said.
Light up Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The public library invites the community to celebrate fall and Halloween. Sign up at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events and pick up a plain paper lantern at the library all this month. Then decorate your lantern any way you like and light your lantern on Oct. 30 and 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Hand your lantern where it can be seen easily from the road, and drive around Haverhill and see how many lanterns you can find.
Local man featured in Paul Anka video
HAVERHILL — Singer and entertainer Bobby G (Bobby Gauvreau), 58, of Lowell, was recently part of a Paul Anka music video pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. Gauvreau is known locally and prior to the pandemic was performing every Sunday evening at the Fireside Restaurant in Methuen. He also performs at various senior housing complexes in Haverhill.
In May, Anka asked people to express how they felt about being quarantined by re-writing the lyrics to “My Way.”
Gauvreau re-wrote an entire verse in about 20 minutes. He downloaded a piano track, provided by Anka, then submitted his verse to Anka, who posted it on his Facebook page, facebook.com/paulankaofficial. Search for “Bob Gauvreau.”
The completed video was recently released with Gauvreau’s smiling face leading the opening and singing part of his verse. Singers are featured from all over the world, including Russia, Ireland, Argentina, Canada as well as the United States.
See the entire performance at youtube.com/watch?v=puTyrCoA1yo and on PaulAnkaTV on YouTube.
Haverhill teen nominated for music award
HAVERHILL — Veronica Lewis, 17, of Haverhill, has been nominated for Blues Artist of the Year by the Boston Music Awards. She is the youngest blues nominee since Monster Mike Welch in 1995. The award is for Veronica and her band.
Veronica is an emerging talent in the blues and roots world. This year’s Boston Blues Challenge Winner and Best Young Artist in the New England Music Hall of Fame, the young piano player, singer and songwriter specializes in blues, boogie-woogie and roots piano.
Boston Music Awards selects nominees based on merit and the public decides who wins with their votes.
You can vote for one or all categories at bostonmusicawards.com/vote. Veronica is listed under Blues Artist of the Year.
Antique children’s desks available
HAVERHILL — The Reinvent Cogswell campaign has launched a Donate for Desks fundraiser and is making available 35 antique wooden children’s desks, 35 antique wooden chairs and 55 classic metal desks that were in use at the Cogswell for decades.
Creative Haverhill has decided to share these treasures with the community for their financial support of the project. This is your chance to have a piece of historic Cogswell in your home and share the joy of Haverhill’s history with family and friends. If you are thinking of the many Haverhill children without desks, you can also choose for your donation to be given to a child in need.
The minimum donation is $75 to $100. To learn more, or to secure your desk, visit creativehaverhill.org/donate-for-desks.
All donations received through the end of the year will be a part of a matching program so each $1 will turn into $2, and all donations are tax deductible, making it a great time to donate.
Festival of Trees drop-off times announced
HAVERHILL — Decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces must be dropped off by Nov. 15 at the Buttonwoods Museum for the 19th annual Festival of Trees.
Donations can be dropped off Nov. 1 from noon to 5 p.m., Nov. 6 from 1 to 8 p.m., Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 8 and 12 from noon to 5 p.m., Nov. 13 and 14 from 1 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 15 from noon to 5 p.m.
If you do not feel comfortable dropping off a tree, for a $100 donation the Buttonwoods will obtain a tree and decorate it for you.
The festival runs from Nov. 27 to Dec. 13 and will adhere to state social distancing and sanitation rules. At the conclusion of event, the museum will raffle off the trees, wreaths and centerpieces to visitors who buy raffle tickets in support of the Buttonwoods.
There will be no opening night gala or holiday concerts but there will be a host of special events including a silent auction, senior citizen day, education day, holiday bingo, programs for kids and visits from Santa.
The deadline for inclusion in this year’s program book is Nov. 15.
More information is available from the Festival of Trees Committee at FOT@buttonwoods.org or by calling 978-374-4626.
Ghost hunt postponed to Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project has postponed its paranormal investigation at Hilldale Cemetery to Saturday, Oct. 17. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 16 but was cancelled due to rain.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The investigation is from 7 to 9 p.m. A limited number of people will be allowed to participate.
Bring paranormal research equipment, such as cameras and recorders, and dress appropriately. To reserve a spot, call Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Autumn walk at Tattersall Farm postponed
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm have postponed a planned autumn walk through the meadows and forests of the farm to Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 17 but was cancelled due to rain.
Naturalist “Boot” Boutwell will lead the walk. Group size will be limited on first-come, first-served basis per state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Tattersall Farm parking lot at 542 North Broadway.
Participants can explore the beauty of Tattersall Farm and enjoy wildflowers and shrub. The walk will focus on those hardy wildflowers which decorate the mid-autumn landscape, as well as some common trees and shrubs.
A $10 donation is suggested.