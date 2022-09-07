HAVERHILL — Veterans who would like to sit down and chat about things that may be troubling them will have a chance to do just that this coming weekend.
The city's Warrior Support Task Force will hold its second Clinic in the Park Sept. 10 and 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, in Mill Brook Park on Mill Street.
"We're holding this event because we are mindful of the one year anniversary of the bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 members of our military, including Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence," said Ralph Basiliere, a marine veteran and chairman of the city's Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission. "We are also cognizant of the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on our nation."
Rosario, who is also referred to as Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, was killed by suicide bombers in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26, 2021.
"We held our clinic last fall on the day her body was returned home," Basiliere said.
Veterans are invited to drop by, enjoy coffee and pastries as well as lunch and dinner and meet outreach professionals from VA Health Care, members of Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill, a national service officer from the American Legion, chaplains, Jeffrey Hollett, the city's veterans services officer, and others.
"Jeff will be available to discuss services that are available to veterans through the Department of Veterans Service," Basiliere said. "We will also have representatives from VNEOC, who will be there to talk about the array of services the organization offers, including assistance with housing, food, transportation, training and other concerns of veterans."
Experts who will be available to chat with veterans include peer support and suicide prevention specialists as well as a licensed mental health counselor.
Whitney Willman, a certified trauma-sensitive yoga practitioner, will be offering a variety of therapies such as chair yoga as well as relaxation and breathing techniques while representative from Ruth's House in Lafayette Square will discuss their services, including providing clothing and job training.
The Legion Riders, a group of veterans who ride motorcycles, will provide most of the chaplain services, Basiliere said, while the Rev. John Delaney of Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford will also be available to meet with veterans.
This event is being organized by Basiliere along with Patrick Driscoll of the Driscoll Funeral Home in Bradford, Haverhill VSO Jeffrey Hollett, former Haverhill VSO, Luis Santiago, and Chris Manning of the Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4 American Legion, with the support of Mayor James Fiorentini.
"Here in Haverhill we understand the needs of veterans and we will provide the outreach and services they may need," Basiliere said. "We also welcome veterans who are seeking comradery."
This event is funded through donations as well as from the mayor's office.
For more information or to donate to this event, contact Basiliere at 978-891-2281 or Basiliere18.rb@gmail.com. Checks can be sent to the city's treasurer office at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill, MA 01830. Please note in the memo area, "Vietnam Commission."
