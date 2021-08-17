HAVERHILL — The city will hold free vaccine clinics Friday, Aug. 20, from noon to 3 p.m. at Pentucket Lake School on Concord Street and Friday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at GAR Park, which is across from the public library. The event in GAR Park will include a magician, food, and raffle prizes.
All clinics are for ages 12 and up. All vaccine types are available. Second appointments made on site.
Vaccines will be provided by the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and refreshments will be provided by city.
Free self-defense class for women
PELHAM — The Pelham Police Department will hold a free Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) class for women. The class is designed to empower women through self defense, awareness, and avoidance. The three-night course will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Thursday, Sept. 16, and Monday, Sept. 20.
Classes will be held at the Pelham Police Department from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. Participants have to attend all three classes in order to receive a participation certificate.
For more information, contact Cpl. David G. DeRoche at 603-635-2411, ext. 4005 or via email at dderoche@pelhampolice.com.
Business networking mixer planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a business networking mixer Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m at Carbone's Kitchen in Bradford. Includes complimentary appetizers, cash bar, and business card drawing for door prizes.
For more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Final concert of the season
HAMPSTEAD — Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars will present the final concert of the season at Meetinghouse Park Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. The popular oldies band offers a blast from the past as they perform songs that will bring back memories of the 50s and 60s. The concert is free and folks are invited to bring chairs, blankets and picnic lunches.
Moo’s famous homemade ice cream will be on site. Donations are being accepted for the all volunteer nonprofit organization, Rescue Pups, which trains rescue dogs to provide comfort for first responders and military who are living with anxiety and post-traumatic stress. For more information, call 603-560-5069.