HAVERHILL — A former state legislator wants to put more people in bus seats — encourage ridership on MeVa’s 34 buses and its vans, public transportation serving the Merrimack Valley.
Christina Minicucci, of North Andover, a former Essex District 14 representative (Democrat), from 2019-22, became MeVa’s director of development on Monday.
It’s a newly created position. In addition to being a public face for the transit authority, Minicucci will manage construction and improvement projects and seek additional funding for MeVa services, said MeVa Administrator Noah Berger.
For now, Minicucci is working part-time, 20 hours a week, with the option to go full-time. The position’s full-time salary is $110,000, Berger said.
On Thursday morning at MeVa’s Advisory Board meeting, Berger introduced Minicucci as having been a champion of public transportation during her tenure in office.
He reached out to her last year, in spring, after she announced that she would not seek re-election.
Minicucci has professional and personal ties to public transportation. She relied on buses and trains for transportation when she lived in Boulder, Colorado and in New York City.
“Personally, I am a fan of public transportation,” Minicucci said. “I almost exclusively took the train into Boston (State House). I only drove in 15 times in four years.”
Riding the train provided time to do legislative work during her commute.
Minicucci said she has managed construction projects in the past.
MeVa will, within the next year or so, be moving its hub from the Buckley Transportation Center on Common and Amesbury streets in Lawrence to the McGovern Transportation Center at the corner of South Union and Merrimack streets.
Minicucci said fare free transit has helped boost ridership a lot.
Ridership on MeVa bus routes is at 98% of its pre-pandemic level. In January, buses provided 131,370 rides, compared to 133,513 in January of 2020. The 2023 ridership in January was almost double what it was in January of 2022, when 71,250 riders took the bus.
Van ridership exceeds pre-pandemic levels.
The former state representative says public transit strengthens economic development.
It helps workers get to their jobs and employers, including those in the growing manufacturing sector, find employees.
