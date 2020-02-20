HAVERHILL — Runners in the 13th edition of the Frozen Shamrock 3-mile run hit the pavement Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. starting at Maria's Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St.
This is Haverhill’s largest road race with more than 800 runners and their families coming to the city. Locust Street will be closed from Walnut Street to Essex from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is part of the Wild Rover Race Series, runthewildrover.com.
Registration is $40 for individual sign-up and $45 post entry, if available. Register online for all three races for $110, and get a $10 discount. Running club fee for all three races is $90.
For more information, contact Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net.
Mardi Gras celebration is Saturday
GROVELAND — Celebrate Mardi Gras on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Veasey Park, 201 Washington St.
This event is hosted by the Groveland and Georgetown historical societies and the Friends of Veasey. It will feature live jazz music, a costume contest, dancing, food, raffles, games, crafts and prizes.
Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
Sons of Italy to host pasta dinner
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Sons of Italy will host a dinner Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at All Saints Church.
The meal will include pasta, meatballs, salad and bread. The chef for the evening is the winner of the 2019 Sons of Italy meatball contest.
Children 4 and younger eat free. Children ages 5 to 10 cost $3 and everyone else pays $5. Buy tickets at the door.
The event will include a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a door prize. Tickets are $5 for six and $10 for 12 or $1 each.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Sons of Italy softball team.
Pasta to be served at Sacred Hearts, too
HAVERHILL — Sacred Hearts Parish Bradford/Groveland will hold its fourth annual community partnership fundraising dinner and raffle Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Sacred Hearts school auditorium.
A pasta dinner, salad, dessert and beverages will be served. Proceeds from sponsorships, ticket sales and raffle baskets will assist Sarah’s Place (Adult Day Health Center) with purchasing recliner lift chairs for clients who battle dementia, depression or anxiety and for obtaining additional sources of musical, visual, cognitive and therapeutic stimulation to raise their spirits.
Tickets are $10 per person and $25 per family and may be purchased after all Masses or at the door.
Rescue League can take towels off your hands
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Animal Rescue League is in need of towels or sheets. The shelter is asking that people donate them as they are doing their spring cleaning.
Drop them off at 4 SARL Drive, Salem.
Superstar Servers upcoming at Lanam Club
Andover — Local leaders will be waiting on tables at the Superstar Servers event which is set to take place Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at The Historic Lanam Club.
Some of this year's servers include Town Manager Andrew Flanagan and state Sen. Barry Finegold.
Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased at SuperStarServers.eventbrite.com.
Scholarship available for Salem students
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Retired Educators Association is offering a scholarship to a student from Salem who is choosing to pursue a career goal in the educational field.
The applicant must be entering his or her junior year in college, or be matriculated in a graduate program. Previous recipients may reapply.
Applicants must reside in Salem or be an employee of the Salem School District.
Contact sreaschol@gmail.com for further information.
Evening of Art & Wine planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of North Andover, located at 190 Academy Road, Old Center, will hold an Evening of Art & Wine, Saturday, Feb. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Peruse the works of local artists while enjoying wine tasting, appetizers and desserts.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information, call North Parish at 978-687-7948.
All proceeds benefit the North Parish Church and its mission.