HAVERHILL — The City Council chambers saw an overflow crowd Thursday night when the district’s Education Support Professionals, or ESPs, brought their campaign for a fair contract to the School Committee.
At one point the meeting became contentious when Barry Davis, president of the Haverhill Teachers Association, which represents ESPs, attacked Mayor James Fiorentini, who then called a five-minute recess and never returned.
Prior to the meeting, dozens of teachers, ESPs and other members of the Haverhill Education Association picketed in front of City Hall to bring their message to the public and to city officials.
From the very start of the meeting there was considerable unrest after Fiorentini, chair of the committee, announced he would be limiting public comment to no more than three speakers per topic. Many of the ESPs in the room appeared eager to have their say.
The ESPs, who are seeking a pay increase as part of their new contract, pointed out problems with the School Committee’s lawyer, David Connelly, who they said has been treating them in a demeaning fashion during contract negotiations and isn’t working toward a fair contract.
During her presentation, Technology ESP Trish Shaw held up a poster board noting the pay rate of ESPs lags behind area school districts. She called Connelly “anti-union, condescending, rude and disrespectful.”
“And in my opinion he’s sexist with the way he is treating us,” Shaw told the committee. “I’m outraged at the money this committee is paying with this attorney and endorsing these negotiation practices.”
Shaw said a number of committee members have said they support the ESPs and a living wage, but that she hasn’t seen much action on their part.
“We’re hearing silence,” she said.
Grade 3 teacher Suzette Ditonno, first vice president of the HEA, said there aren’t enough ESPs to support the number of students with special needs, that many ESP positions have gone unfilled, and that some ESPs have been subjected to physical assaults by students. She also told the committee about problems with their lawyer.
“His disrespect and demeaning attitude is disgusting,” she said. “He doesn’t talk that way at the clerk’s negotiation sessions, I’ve noticed. You should be embarrassed that he’s speaking for you.”
When Davis stepped up to the podium, he told Fiorentini that by limiting the number of speakers to three per topic, the mayor was silencing views that are against his.
“That will be your legacy as the mayor of Haverhill,” Davis pointedly told Fiorentini. “These are your employees. They are on government assistance. They are hungry. The children need things and you want to silence them because you will look bad.”
Davis continued his attack on the mayor.
“In my five years of involvement, at every turn you’ve had a chance to oppose us, you take it,” Davis said. “You want to push these women around. You want to feel big. You love this strong man government. Well right now you look like a weak one.”
“My legacy will be putting up with obnoxious jerks like you,” Fiorentini responded. “But go ahead and speak.”
The crowed then booed and jeered the mayor for his reaction.
“You can boo all you want,” Fiorentini said. “I’m leaving so I don’t really give a s..t.”
Davis said it was apparent during teacher negotiations last year that Connelly’s goal wasn’t to reach a contract agreement, but instead to “beat the teachers down.”
“This committee made the decision to not listen to him, and to listen to their staff,” he said.
Davis also thanked the committee for its recent decision to drop a lawsuit it had brought against the HEA regarding last year’s teacher strike.
“Let’s work together on this ESP contract and let’s get quality educators in the classrooms,” Davis said.
“These people are some of the best educators I know and we need some help,” Davis added. “We can’t do that if we can’t get good people in and we can’t get good people in if we don’t pay people a living wage.”
Fiorentini turned to several committee members and asked if it was still their wish to limit responses per topic to three people, but got no response.
“It’s my feeling we should take the rest of the agenda and anyone else who wants to speak at the end of the agenda we can have 500 people speak if you wish,” he said.
Just as Fiorentini was finishing his sentence and getting ready to turn into other agenda topics, ESP Lynn Sullivan stepped up the podium and started to speak over Fiorentini.
Sullivan said the role of ESPs has evolved over the years while the salary has not kept up with the additional work demands.
“I’m imploring you to do the right thing for these ESPs and for the students of this district,” she said.
Fiorentini attempted to move onto the next agenda item when ESP Patrick Kerighan stepped up to the podium and began to speak.
Fiorentini tapped his gavel, telling Kerighan he was out of order, then tapped it again while calling for a five-minute recess.
Fiorentini walked out of the meeting and never returned.
