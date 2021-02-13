Fugitive sought for Virginia shooting lived at mother's home in Haverhill

HAVERHILL — A man on the run after a Virginia shooting had been living in his mother's Haverhill apartment for some time before federal, state and local police arrested him this week.
Police said they arrested Hector Bido, 23, at a large apartment building at 15 Proctor St. where he was living in the second-floor apartment of his mother, Ana Bido. The arrest came Thursday at 5:30 a.m. in the inner-city Mount Washington neighborhood.
Police listed Bido as unemployed and noted in a report that he is known to them. Police said that when they arrested him they found two loaded guns in the apartment — a semi-automatic assault rifle and a handgun — and another loaded handgun in his car.
Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's office, said she expects authorities in Virginia to come to Haverhill next week and return Bido to Virginia, where he will face charges related to the shooting there.
According to a police report filed by Haverhill Detective Sean Scharneck, Bido was arrested at his mother's apartment on a fugitive from justice warrant from Virginia. That warrant was filed Feb. 4, police said.
Police said Bido is one of three people wanted for the shooting in Radford, Virginia, which happened in the early morning of Jan. 24. Police said Bido shot the victim, who suffered serious injuries.
Police said Bido is charged with a warrant related to the Virginia shooting, which lists these offenses: use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious shooting in/at an occupied building (two counts), aggravated malicious wounding, simple assault and battery, and pointing or brandishing a firearm (two counts).
Bido was listed as living in Dublin, Virginia, at the time of the shooting. According to Radford police, two other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting are still being sought.
Helping Haverhill police take Bido into custody were three Massachusetts State Police troopers from the Violent Apprehension Section and two U.S. marshals. The arrest happened without incident, the police report said.
Police said that during a search of 15 Proctor St., police seized a Safeside Tactical AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a fully loaded 30-round magazine and a Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber pistol with a round in the chamber and a fully loaded 13-round magazine. The weapons were in plain view at the time, police said.
Bido told troopers that he had another gun in his Dodge Challenger and gave them the keys to the vehicle, police said. Inside the car, officers found a Glock 17 9-mm pistol with a round in the chamber and two fully loaded 17-round magazines, police said. They said the three guns and the ammunition were seized.
Following his arrest, Bido was arraigned on the fugitive from justice charge in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Cesar Archilla ordered him held without bail at Middleton jail. The judge scheduled a pretrial hearing for Feb. 25, but Bido is expected to be in Virginia in the immediate future facing charges related to the shooting.