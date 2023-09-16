BRADFORD — The Driscoll Funeral Home rolled out the red carpet for city employees Friday, offering a barbecue and lunch menu in the parking lot of the business.
The Third Annual Appreciation Cookout was an afternoon of celebration and honor for the city’s public safety departments and employees of the city.
Members of the Haverhill police and fire departments attended, along with employees from Trinity ambulance and city municipal departments.
Among the offerings were food from Maria’s Family Restaurant, Wang’s Table and G’s Restaurant. Attendees were served by dozens of volunteers in the parking lot. Up to 200 guests were expected.
Complimentary door prizes were offered to all attendees, ranging from sports tickets to restaurant gift cards, gift baskets to golf foursomes. All prizes were donated by local businesses, organizations and community partners. Additionally, each attendee received a T-shirt at admission featuring a unique logo highlighting the services offered by local public and safety departments and agencies.
