SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society will hold its next Fur Ball Gala & Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury.
Tickets to the Fur Ball are $90 each and are available until Sept. 23. Details on auction items will be announced soon.
To purchase tickets, for information on sponsorship opportunities, or for ways to donate, visit online at https://mrfrs.org/furball22.
Crafts on the Bradford Common
HAVERHILL — The First Church of Christ, Bradford, will host a crafts show Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common. Rain date is Oct. 1.
The event will feature 60 craft vendors, a bake table, raffles at $1 each. New special raffles are $20 each or $50 for three tickets.
Prizes include a two-night stay at the Bar Harbor Inn, a lottery ticket tree and other prizes.
Networking mixer planned
SALISBURY —The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a business networking and referral mixer Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury.
The event will include appetizers and a cash bar, and business card drawings for door prizes. Please bring a prize for the drawings.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members
For tickets or for more information visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Contestants needed for chili cook-off
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum will hold is annual chili cook-off Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. Contestants are needed. Prize categories include best individual/business/first responder and restaurant. Chili entry fee is $25. Tasting and judging is from 6 to 8 p.m. General admission is $10 and includes door prizes, a cash bar and silent auction.
For registration information, visit www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org/chili-cook-off.php.
For more information or to secure your spot, contact Cindy Graham at cynthiagraham409@gmail.com or 978-994-1854 or Pat Graham at toolittlefarm1@yahoo.com or 978-835-1565.
Ruth’s House gala event planned
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square will hold its annual Changing Seasons, Changing Lives fundraiser Nov. 5 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Haverhill Country Club. Includes small bites and sweet treats, a DJ, silent auction, and games. This event celebrates the 30th anniversary of Ruth’s House.
For sponsorship opportunities or tickets ($100 each), visit online at www.ruthshouse.org/annual-gala.
