HAVERHILL — A natural gas line was damaged during excavation work in the area of Hilldale Avenue and Lafayette Street Thursday morning.
The line was still undergoing repairs as of 1 p.m.
National Grid spokesman Bob Kievra said repair crews responded to 56 Hilldale Ave. following a 10:20 a.m. report of an underground gas line that was damaged by a contractor.
"Our crews arrived by 10:36 a.m. and made the area safe by 11:45 a.m. after shutting the gas off at a location away from the incident," he said.
Kievra said about 70 customers were still without gas service as of 1 p.m., including those on Apple Street.
As of 1 p.m., Kievra did not have an estimate on when repairs would be completed.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said that while repair work is taking place, no northbound traffic is allowed between Lafayette Square and Brook Street, and no southbound traffic on Hilldale Avenue is allowed past Brook Street.
He said fire and police responded, and as a safety precaution, some residents and businesses in that area were evacuated.