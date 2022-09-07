HAVERHILL — The Crowell School is back to being a busy place of learning, but not for young children who for decades attended elementary grades there and later the kindergarten center it became.
The Crowell — a more than century-old brick schoolhouse on Belmont Avenue in the city’s Riverside section — is Haverhill’s newest public alternative school for middle and high school students who are not succeeding in a larger learning environment.
Principal Brian Edmunds, who is new to the district, said his students face various challenges to success such as social emotional difficulties, poor attendance, getting behind on credits to graduate and struggling with academics.
All of Haverhill’s public schools began the new school year on Tuesday.
The district’s other alternative school, the Greenleaf Academy in Bradford, serves students who are on Individual Education Plans, or IEPs, and require intensive support.
The district has expanded the Gateway Academy, which saw enrollment jump from 23 students last April to 92 students enrolled for the new school year, including returning students.
For years Crowell served elementary grade students and in recent years became a kindergarten center, until it was turned into the Gateway Academy a few years ago. Crowell has eight rooms and is named after Dr. John Crowell (1823-1890).
The Gateway program operated with five staff members last year plus a custodian and this year has grown to 19 staff members, plus a nurse, a custodian and a security guard, Edmunds told the School Committee at its Aug. 25 meeting.
He said Crowell has been re-envisioned into a “cutting edge” school for grades 7-12 with a capacity of 120 students. The program experienced a “massive amount of hiring” this summer along with extensive renovations to the building, he added.
“We will create a school where students will be supported to take ownership of their learning and understand their path to achievement,” Edmunds said. “Staff will stay up to date on best practices, be trauma-informed, and build relationships that foster a safe learning environment in order for students to achieve success in and out of the classroom.”
School Committeeman Rich Rosa asked if some of the students in the program can be transitioned back to a typical middle or high school classroom.
“It would depend on that family and we would want to support their goals whatever that may be,” Edmunds said.
Renovations to the Crowell, overseen by Facilities Director Steve Dorrance, included refinished floors, repainted walls and ceilings, a paved parking lot in place of the kindergarten playground, a new outdoor basketball court, updated security features including keyless entry for front and back doors, new vape detectors and security cameras for “comprehensive surveillance,” as well as reconfigured room layouts and food service upgrades.
Students will have their choice of a la cart food options, three hot lunch options every day, and have access to an improved serving station.
The building’s former basement library now houses learning labs that will serve as a wood shop and a training center for industry standard certifications such as OSHA construction ladder safety.
A transition to adulthood learning lab, also in the basement, offers instruction in life skills such as the use of various household appliances including washers and dryers, a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher while offering industry standard certification in Serve Safe.
“This is also a high leverage intervention for attendance,” Edmunds said. “We know students like to cook and like to eat ... this is a good way to get together and do that ... share recipes and learn about people’s families and cultural backgrounds.”
