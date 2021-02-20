A Georgetown man awaiting trial on charges he raped and kidnapped a woman is expected to be arraigned in Salem Superior Court in April, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
David Nadeau, 31, was arrested by Rowley police Sept. 29 and charged with rape with threat of bodily injury, aggravated rape while committing a felony, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), domestic assault and battery, intimidating a witness, threatening to commit a crime and possession of an electric stun gun.
Nadeau's impending arraignment comes after several failed attempts by prosecutors to have a Salem Superior Court grand jury indict him on the charges. Since November, four indictment dates were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The last postponement took place Jan. 21, prompting a judge to schedule a probable cause hearing for Feb. 19. At that hearing, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said the indictment had happened and an arraignment date in superior court was scheduled for April 13.
A status hearing is scheduled for April 16 in district court. If the April 13 arraignment in superior court takes place, the charges against Nadeau in the lower court will likely be dismissed that day. The purpose of an indictment to move the case to superior court is that a conviction in that higher court can bring harsher penalties than at district court.
Following Nadeau's arraignment in district court, a judge determined him to be potentially dangerous and ordered him held without bail. Bail was later set at $20,000. Unable to come up with $20,000, Nadeau remained at Middleton jail.
If Nadeau posts bail, he must remain in his mother’s home around the clock, according the court ruling. He must also wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with the victim and stay out of trouble with the law.
While the police report detailing the allegations against Nadeau was impounded, an Essex County prosecutor revealed some details of the case during a December court hearing.
The prosecutor said Nadeau forced the victim to perform sexual acts against her will and took her phone so she could not call for help. When she did not do what he commanded, he hit her, the prosecutor said. During the most recent assault, Nadeau used a stun gun to force her to comply, according to the prosecutor.
