NORTH ANDOVER — Functional Fitness, a new fitness program at the North Andover Senior Center, is about preparing for the movements of life, from squatting down to pick something off of the floor, to turning and reaching for the oatmeal on a high shelf. These exercises mimic everyday actions while engaging multiple muscle groups. The eight week class begins Oct. 18 and costs $32. Pre-registration is required by calling 978-688-9560.
Indoor Walking, offered by both the North Andover Senior Center and Youth Center, is an indoor walking program for North Andover adults at the Youth Center gym. The program will be held Monday to Friday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Preregistration is not necessary, but sneakers are. For more information, call the Senior Center at 978-688-9560.
Free workshops for startups
HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub has partnered with Manchester, New Hampshire-based York IE to present free workshops for startups and growing businesses.
The first event, Oct. 6 at noon at the iHub in Haverhill (with a Zoom option) features York IE’s Kate Campbell, vice president of advisory services, who will lead a workshop on Drumbeat Marketing. This workshop will help guide companies and startups in ways to make them stand out in a crowded field and learn how connect with their audiences on a tight budget.
The second event, Nov. 18 at noon at the iHub in Lowell (with a Zoom option) will dive into financial planning and modeling. Janelle Gorman, York IE’s chief financial officer, will help participants learn how to create a comprehensive and adaptable financial model that allows entrepreneurs to effective manage their business.
For more information or to register, visit www.uml.edu/ihub under "Virtual events." Both workshops are free and open to all.
History of the Merrimack River
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack River Watershed Council will present an interactive slideshow via Zoom on the history of the Merrimack River from the ice age to the industrial age on Oct. 14 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Explore the forces that changed the river, from its turbulent emergence from the Ice Age 14,000 years ago to its vital role as a food supply, highway and industrial power source for humans — and finally, the ongoing efforts to return it to a clean and healthy watershed.
This hour-long free presentation will be hosted by John Macone, engagement specialist for the MRWC, as part of Lowell’s City of Learning week.
Register online at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMoc-yhqz4sE90sGi7mTnf8j6Mb6MjEssFa.
Autumn walk at Tattersall Farm
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, will host an autumn walk through the meadows and forests at the Farm on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Naturalist “Boot” Boutwell will lead the walk. Group size will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis per state COVID guidelines. Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Tattersall Farm parking lot. The walk will be postponed in the event of inclement weather. Updates will be available on the Tattersall Farm Facebook page and online at www.tattersallfarm.org.
The walk will focus on wildflowers and fruits that decorate the mid-autumn landscape as well as some common trees and shrubs. Learn to identify these plants and discuss how they have been used historically by native Americans, colonials and modern folk.
A $10 donation is suggested.