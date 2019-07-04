HAVERHILL — Love to talk about books? Join the Get Lit Book Club, a social book club designed for 20-and 30-something readers in the greater Haverhill area. The group will be meeting monthly to talk books, socialize, eat, drink, and whatever else might come up!
Join us this month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on July 18 at the Peddler’s Daughter. The group will be discussing "Ancillary Justice" by Anne Leckie.
On a remote, icy planet, the soldier known as Breq is drawing closer to completing her quest. Once, she was the Justice of Toren – a colossal starship with an artificial intelligence linking thousands of soldiers in the service of the Radch, the empire that conquered the galaxy. Now, an act of treachery has ripped it all away, leaving her with one fragile human body, unanswered questions, and a burning desire for vengeance.
Financial planning seminar offered
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a seminar by financial planner Michael Bakanosky of Ameriprise Financial from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on July 30.
This seminar will focus on balancing your life today while saving for your future. Bakanosky will discuss ways to continue living your life the way you want to today while also ensuring that you are able to continue doing that in retirement. The seminar goes into the hurdles that most individuals face while they save for the future.
Register online at www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
Johnson High classes to gather
NORTH ANDOVER — The Johnson High classes of 1951, 1952 and 1953, along with any others of our contemporary townies wishing to associate with us will gather around 9-9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the regular hearty breakfast served that day from 8 to 11 a.m. by the Masons at Cochichewick Lodge, 19 Johnson St., North Andover. The cost is $6 payable at the door.
Learn about sharks in the Gulf of Maine
DERRY — Get an early jump on “Shark Week” and learn about the shark species that can found in the Gulf of Maine, including the New Hampshire seacoast and neighboring Massachusetts. Local speaker T.J. Cullinane offers a closer look at thresher sharks, blue sharks, and of course — great white sharks on Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Blast off with books
LONDONDERRY — Leach Library hosts a "Blast Off With Books" program on Wednesday, July 10, 11 a.m. to noon, featuring Mike Bent and his magic show. The program is sponsored by Friends of the Londonderry Leach Library. Registration is required by stopping by the Children's Room.
Windham women honored by Girl Scouts
WINDHAM — Stephanie Gosselin and Angela Ashegh of Windham have been recognized for their service to Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at a Girl Scout bridging ceremony.
Gosselin was presented with the Appreciation Pin, which recognizes adults who have performed beyond the expectations of their position and have supported the council’s goals in one or more of the council’s geographic areas. Ashegh was presented with the Volunteer of Excellence Award, which recognizes volunteers who have performed beyond the expectation of their position and have supported the council’s mission deliver goals.
Gosselin serves the council, which oversees Girl Scouts in New Hampshire and Vermont, as an active troop leader, a service unit team member, and an alumna. She has been the community accounting coordinator in the Windham community for the past five years, and has often been the only team member. She has educated and trained leaders in the proper financial policies and procedures, always has all of her unit’s paperwork and reports reviewed and submitted on time, and never allows financial mistakes to get past her.
Ashegh is the leader of two troops in Windham. Both troops have led fun, educational and informative events and several service projects that benefit the community. She has organized the community camporee for five years, enabling Girl Scouts to camp and experience the great outdoors. She was also a member of the community service team as the new leader mentor. Most recently, Ashegh has been the fall product coordinator for the Windham community.