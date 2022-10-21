Editor’s note: The Eagle-Tribune asked readers to show off their Halloween spirit and how they’ve decorated for the frightfully fun holiday throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire this month. They will be published periodically based on submissions.
HAVERHILL — Sam Powell said this is the fifth year creating a Halloween display at his home at 20 Midlake St. in Haverhill. Everything goes up by Oct. 1.
“All of the decorations are homemade and all the animations built are powered by windshield wiper motors,” Powell said. “Half of our yard is dedicated to ‘harvest of horror’ where a 13-foot harvest demon is stepping over our fence to lead his scarecrow army out of the cornfield and onto the streets of Haverhill.”
At night, the spooky yard comes alive — or dead — with ghosts, zombies and corpses lurking in the yard’s “Mayhem on Midlake” cemetery scene.
Powell creates an ominous feel with two scary creatures hooked up to fog machines that envelope the cemetery in a blanket of fog. He added everything is lit with either LED colored floodlights, homemade spotlights, or homemade candles.
