HAVERHILL — The city will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines during National Night Out, Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.
Mayor James Fiorentini says everyone who receives the vaccine at the event will also get a $25 Market Basket gift card.
The vaccination clinic will be run by medical personnel in the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center mobile van.
The Johnson & Johnson "one and done" shot, as well as a first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, will be offered along with opportunities for follow-up appointments.
National Night Out, which is sponsored by the Haverhill Police Department, will include free food, games, and entertainment.
You can also get vaccinated every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St.
"I urge you to protect yourself and your family, especially now that the new Delta variant has led to a spike in new infections," he said.