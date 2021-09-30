HAVERHILL — Members of the Essex County Ghost Project will host a paranormal investigation at the Hilldale Cemetery, 361 Hilldale Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 2. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and a ghost hunt begins at 7 p.m. Please dress appropriately. Bring cameras, voice recorders and other paranormal investigation equipment. Suggested donation is $15 per person ($5 for children). Proceeds support cemetery maintenance and restoration. For more information, contact Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Lifting Spirits fundraiser
ANDOVER — Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses is hosting its Minis and Martinis fundraiser on Oct. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funds support the nonprofit that brings therapy horses to local veterans, nursing homes and other places.
For tickets and more information visit bit.ly/2XpJLnz.
Library offers live and virtual programs this month
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety in person and virtual programs. For more information and to register visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. Masks are required for all indoor programs (ages 2 and up) regardless of vaccination status.
Oct. 7 from 7 to 8 p.m.: Presentation by Annawon Weeden of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe.
Oct. 12 at 3:45 p.m.: Children’s story time in English and Spanish.
Oct. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Suzanne Mahler of the Haverhill Garden Club discusses transplanting perennials, live and on Zoom.
Oct. 14 from 7 to 8 p.m.: Tom Spitalere of the Essex County Ghost Project discusses haunted places in Haverhill.
Lawrence Rotary announces scholarship winners
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Rotary Club recently announced its list of 2021 Lawrence high school college scholarship winners. Some $19,500 of scholarships were awarded. Each award was for $1,500. The recipients were: Yasmin Davis and Adimir Heredia, both of Lawrence High School; Chloe Chun, Osamuyimen Osayimwen, Elvin Rosa, Jason Maria, Andrew Bernal, and Jalexa Abreu, all of Central Catholic High School; Amy Sevilla, Joseph Javier, Yeribel Fermin, Rechelly Paula, and Kyana Pena, all of Greater Lawrence Technical School.
Author series announced
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El’s fall 2021 author series will feature Ayelet Gundar Goshen, Scott D. Seligman and Rahel Musleah.
Each event will be held via Zoom. Registration is required at bit.ly/Fall2021AuthorSeries.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m., celebrated Israeli author Ayelet Gundar-Goshen will discuss her award-winning book “Waking Lions,” which reveals the complex cultural fabric of Israel, from Israeli doctors to African immigrants, and explores the gravity of choices made.
On Sunday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., Seligman will discuss his book, “The Great Kosher Meat War of 1902: Immigrant Housewives and the Riots That Shook New York City,” which tells the twin stories of Jewish immigrant women who discovered their collective consumer power and of the Beef Trust, the midwestern cartel that conspired to keep meat prices high.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m., will present a program titled “Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family.” Through the vivid prism of her family’s story and a heritage of lyrical songs, Musleah introduces audiences to the rich culture of the Jews of India and Iraq.
For more information about the author series, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.
Halloween event in Salem
SALEM, Mass. — The Hollowed Harvest: Wicked Labyrinth is now open in Salem. BOLD Media presents a new experience designed for Salem. This indoor displays features more than 1,000 intricately-carved individual Jack-O’-Lanterns and is exclusive to the Salem location at The Bridge at 211.
This family-friendly event is held indoors and guests can expect to take about 35 to 40 minutes to walk through the show, which will be open Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 31. Visit HollowedHarvest.com.